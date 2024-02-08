Jadyn Walker and Ratumana Bulabalavu are difference makers for USC football’s 2024 class

USC head coach Lincoln Riley has put together a stellar 2024 recruiting class. The Trojans are currently ranked No. 19 in the nation. The class got even better with the recent addition of four-star defensive lineman Ratumana Bulabalavu from Carlsbad (California).

The Army-Navy Academy senior took an official visit last weekend to USC and connected with edge rushing coach Shaun Nua.

“It has to do partially with sharing the same ethnicity. We’re both Samoan, so we have connections through the culture. It plays a big role,” Bulabalavu said, per On3. “The Polynesian connection really makes a difference. He knows where I’m coming from, the type of family structure. He understood and was transparent about how he felt about me and how things are going at USC. It’s been a really special connection overall.”

This past season Bulabalavu, a former Washington Husky commit, exploded on the recruiting scene, going from a two-star to a four-star rating in just one year. He recorded 99 tackles, 19 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. In his junior season he racked up a stellar 23.5 sacks and 30 tackles for a loss.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Bulabalavu is ranked as the 48th-best player in the state by ESPN, 61st by 247Sports, and 69th by Rivals.com.

Adding Bulabalavu and Jadyn Walker is a huge stepping stone for USC. Let’s see if the Trojans can add another piece or two. Keep in mind that Isaiah Rubin finally signed on the dotted line and sealed his commitment to the Trojans. If you include Rubin, USC signed three players — not two — in the past 48 hours.

