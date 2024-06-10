Jadon Sancho sends emotional goodbye message to BVB ‘legend’

After 12 rollercoaster years with Borussia Dortmund, Marco Reus’ story with the Bundesliga club ended this season.

Reus didn’t get the perfect ending as Dortmund failed to overcome Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

That said, he scored and registered an assist in his last Bundesliga appearance for the club against Darmstadt. The send-off wasn’t complete misery.

Now players, pundits and fans are reacting to Reus’ 12-year stint at Dortmund. Manchester United misfit Jadon Sancho is one of them who credits the experienced forward for acting as his mentor at the Westfalenstadion.

Reus took Sancho under his wing

Sancho, 24, re-signed for Dortmund in the January transfer window after a public spat with United manager Erik ten Hag.

The England international showed glimpses during his half-season loan spell with Dortmund, scoring three goals in 24 appearances.

Sancho took to Instagram as he posted a heartfelt tribute after the 35-year-old German, who has been tipped to join a club in the MLS.

“Farewell to a BVB Legend [sic] and My Big Brother [Marco Reus] as you start your next chapter I just want to say thank you for everything you’ve done for me,” Sancho wrote.

“You took me under your wing and I learned so much from you both on and off the pitch.

“I am forever grateful for everything you taught me and it was an honour to play with you.

“I wish you and your family all the best for the future, see you soon brother!”

For everything Sancho learned from Reus, professionalism wasn’t one of them.

Does Sancho have a future at Manchester United?

This depends heavily on the managerial situation unfolding at Old Trafford.

If Ten Hag remains in charge, I don’t think Sancho has a future at United because of his reluctant to apologise for calling the manager a liar on social media.

It could be a completely different story if another manager gets the job. They might want to work with Sancho and try to get the best out of him.

I, for one, would prefer to see him sold to the highest bidder this summer.

