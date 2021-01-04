Jadon Sancho’s poor form down to failed Manchester United transfer, claims Borussia Dortmund chief

Jadon Sancho has struggled for form this season (Getty)

Jadon Sancho’s recent struggles on the pitch are due to a move to Manchester United failing to materialise according to Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward bulked at the German club’s £108 million asking price last summer after months of negotiations.

And Watzke believes Sancho has lost his creativity for the Bundesliga giants and has become a “tenth of a second slower” following an uncertain period over his future.

Sancho finally broke his seven-game goal drought against Eintracht Braunschweig before new year and struck again last weekend in a 2-0 win against Wolfsburg.

Those goals in back-to-back games have taken his tally in all competitions to five with nine assists as he bids to replicate the 20 goals and 20 assists he produced last season, leading to Watzke opening up on the England international problems.

“Subconsciously, Jadon had probably already prepared a little for a change,” Watzke told Kicker. “I think he had at least thought so much about it that he lost his ease. I have found him trying very hard for weeks.

“The biggest difference is that he used to not think about his next ball action.

“Now he thinks about it, and the tenth of a second that he misses is often exactly the one in which the opponent is already on his feet.

“The more you try as a creative person, the more difficult it often becomes.”

Dortmund are regrouping after firing Lucien Favre and replacing him with Edin Terzic.

BVB are currently eight points off leaders Bayern Munich after 14 games with Sevilla in the last 16 of the Champions League coming up.

