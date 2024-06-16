Jadon Sancho next club odds: Where will winger move next?

Manchester United are keen to move on Jadon Sancho but where will the English winger end up?

Sancho was rightly exiled from the United first-team following a public spat with manager Erik ten Hag.

As a result, he spent the second half of the season on loan at his former club Borussia Dortmund.

Despite telling the world how much Sancho meant to them in the lead-up to the Champions League final, which ended in defeat, Dortmund are not expected to put their money where their mouth is.

News that Ten Hag will stay at United means there is no way back for Sancho. The 24-year-old has a reported price tag worth £40m.

Sancho next club odds

Borussia Dortmund 5/4

To stay at Manchester United 11/4

PSG 8/1

Chelsea 16/1

Any Saudi Pro League club 16/1

Bayern Munich 14/1

We won’t expect Dortmund to cough up the £40m, but Juventus could emerge as a potential destination if they are unsuccessful in their pursuit to sign Mason Greenwood.

