Jadon Sancho offered Borussia Dortmund lifeline after being frozen out at Man United

Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho (PA Wire)

Borussia Dortmund want to take Jadon Sancho back to the Signal Iduna Park on loan from Manchester United.

Sancho, a £73m signing for United in 2021, has not played for them in four months after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag.

But the 23-year-old had a successful spell with Dortmund, scoring 50 goals in 137 games and having the most assists in the Bundesliga in 2018-19, and the German club hope to take advantage of Sancho’s problems at Old Trafford to re-sign him.

Ten Hag left Sancho out of the squad for September’s defeat at Arsenal, saying the winger’s performances in training had not been good enough, but the England international responded with a social-media post when he claimed he made been made a “scapegoat” and suggesting the manager had said things that were “completely untrue”.

The Dutchman then decided Sancho had to apologise to him but, despite being encouraged to do so by some of United’s senior players, the forward declined.

He has been training with United’s Under-18s since then after being banished from the first-team group and has not featured in their last 25 matches.

Sancho is one of the five most expensive signings in United’s history but has only scored 12 goals in 82 games for them. He is under contract at Old Trafford until 2026.

While United, who are limited in what they can spend in January due to Financial Fair Play concerns, may prefer a sale, they might only receive loan offers for Sancho. The Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq tried to borrow him in September, after the European transfer window had closed, while he is reportedly of interest to RB Leipzig as well now.

Dortmund, who have not won in their last four Bundesliga games, are fifth in Germany but can offer Sancho Champions League football, with a last-16 tie against PSV Eindhoven.