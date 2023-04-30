Jadon Haselwood will join Philadelphia Eagles after signing deal

Jadon Haselwood was as sound as any wide receiver on the Arkansas roster last year.

Now the old-school possession wideout will join the Philadelphia Eagles after signing Saturday following the NFL Draft.

Haselwood spent just one season at Arkansas after transferring from Oklahoma. In that season, Haselwood led the team with 59 catches, which went for 702 yards and three touchdowns.

As a former five-star recruit, Haselwood has the upside to stick with Philadelphia or elsewhere in the NFL. He played three seasons in college and led the Sooners in touchdowns his sophomore season with six.

He joins fellow former Hogs starting wideout Matt Landers on a camp roster. Landers signed with Seattle.

