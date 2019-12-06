Jadeveon Clowney, Ziggy Ansah questionable for Seahawks

The Seahawks got defensive end Jadeveon Clowney back in the lineup for last Monday’s win over the Vikings and he was a participant in practice all week, but the team isn’t ready to rule him in for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Clowney is listed as questionable due to the core muscle injury that kept him from playing in Week 12. Clowney had three tackles, a forced fumble and a quarterback hit against Minnesota.

Another one of Seattle’s pass rushers also drew a questionable tag on Friday. Ziggy Ansah has been limited in practice by a neck injury that he picked up late in last Monday’s game.

Cornerback Neiko Thorpe (core) is out for the Seahawks. Fullback Nick Bellore (quad), tight end Luke Willson (hamstring) and linebacker Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) are considered doubtful for Sunday.