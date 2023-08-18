Jadeveon Clowney to wear jersey No. 24 with the Ravens
Jadeveon Clowney has the speed of a running back, and just hours after signing a one-year deal with the Ravens, the pass rusher has picked uniform No. 24.
.@clownejd going with 2⃣4⃣ pic.twitter.com/TJjZoJOJuK
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 18, 2023
Clowney wore the No. 7 at the University of South Carolina and has worn numbers in the 90s since entering the NFL.
He’ll venture into a different space as the three-time Pro Bowler reunites with Baltimore’s assistant head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver.