Jadeveon Clowney wants to play for a contender

Now that he’s had a taste of postseason success, Jadeveon Clowney wants more.

The veteran defensive end, who spent the year with Seattle after coming over in trade from the Texans, said he has a clear priority when he looks at his pending free agency.

“I just want to win,” Clowney said, via Joe Fann of NBCSportsNorthwest.com. “I want to get that Super Bowl, by any means. That’s what I’m looking for. Who’s going to get me there? I’m not looking to get on no sorry team for no money. That ain’t gonna fly.

“I’m not going to fight through all that just to lose 16 games and go home with my check. I hate that. That ain’t what I’m doing. If I can’t do that — I’m not going to no team that can’t win.”

That does not preclude a return to the Seahawks, but the first order of business is expected to be surgery to repair the core muscle injury which slowed him late in the season.

He only had three sacks in the regular season, but the former Texans franchise-tag recipient should still have a strong market in March.

It will just come with conditions.