Jadeveon Clowney: I want to show I’m still elite, can still dominate

The Browns didn’t land Jadeveon Clowney as a free agent last season, but he wound up signing with the Titans.

Cleveland didn’t miss out on much as Clowney put up 19 tackles and no sacks in eight games before landing on injured reserve with a torn meniscus. Neither the injury nor the lack of production stopped the Browns from pursuing Clowney again this offseason and they landed him on a one-year deal Wednesday.

Clowney met with reporters after the deal was announced and said he knows that he’s coming into Cleveland with something to prove after last season.

“For sure. I just want to show I’m still an elite player,” Clowney said, via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan. “Prove I can still dominate . . . gonna see this season.”

Clowney added that he thinks he can be a contender for defensive player of the year if stays healthy. That’s a big if given his history in the NFL and the Browns will likely be happy if he’s healthy enough to provide support for Myles Garrett‘s own bid for the award during the 2021 season.

