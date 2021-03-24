Jadeveon Clowney visits with Browns, leaves without signing

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
The on-again, off-again courtship between the Cleveland Browns and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney renewed on Wednesday. The Browns hosted Clowney, a free agent, on a visit.

Clowney left the team facilities and returned to his home without signing with the team, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The visit made the official NFL transactions list for the day but there was no indication of any signing.

It’s the latest rekindling of interest between the Browns and Clowney, one that has shot off several sparks in the year. The Browns heavily courted Clowney, also a free agent prior to last season, but could never come to an agreement. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft signed with the Tennessee Titans instead, inking a one-year, $13 million deal.

The Titans didn’t get a lot of bang for their buck. Clowney failed to record a single sack, managing just four TFLs among 19 tackles in eight games. He has just three sacks in 21 games in the last two seasons, though Clowney, 28, remains an above-average run defender and still generates pressure as both an end and an interior presence.

Clowney continues to battle knee injuries that have consistently stymied his career. His 2020 season ended early with a torn meniscus that leaves his status for the start of the 2021 season questionable.

