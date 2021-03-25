Jadeveon Clowney visited Cleveland Browns on Wednesday

Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
One of the Tennessee Titans’ remaining free agents, edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, had a visit with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, per the league’s transactions wire.

The Browns were one of the teams with interest in Clowney last offseason before he ultimately signed with the Titans. In fact, reports even suggested Cleveland had the best offer out for him, which he turned down.

Clowney’s stock has never been lower after coming off a disappointing 2020 campaign that saw him total zero sacks and play in just eight games before succumbing to a knee injury that required surgery.

Terry McCormick of Titan Insider reported back in February that Clowney was “definitely open” to a reunion with Tennessee, but there’s been no indication that the interest is mutual.

If the Titans were to bring Clowney back, it would have to be at a reduced price from the near $13 million he made last season. The only way a deal for Clowney should approach that much is if it’s loaded with incentives.

