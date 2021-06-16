Jadeveon Clowney had a forgettable season in Tennessee. He finished with 19 tackles, no sacks, six quarterback hits and four tackles for loss in eight games last season.

The edge rusher’s season ended prematurely with a torn meniscus that required surgery.

Clowney, 28, is participating in the Browns’ minicamp this week and appears 100 percent healthy. He said his knee feels “good.”

“I think I proved myself,’’ Clowney said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I was feeling good coming off that knee injury. I’ve been training extremely hard this offseason, so I kind of already have a feel of where I was coming here. I wouldn’t have come if I wasn’t healthy. I would’ve told them the same thing. I felt great coming in, and I feel great now. Hopefully I can keep getting stronger and faster and get ready for training camp.”

Clowney has played a full, 16-game schedule only once in his career, and in seven seasons, he has played only 83 of a possible 112 games. Clowney and the Browns, though, are hoping his injuries are behind him.

Jadeveon Clowney’s surgically repaired knee feeling “good” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk