Jadeveon Clowney will be South Carolina football's first retired jersey since 1987

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina football legend Jadeveon Clowney will have his No. 7 jersey retired at halftime of the Gamecocks' season opener against Georgia State next Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina football has not retired a football player's jersey since Sterling Sharpe after the 1987 season.

Clowney, who now plays defensive end for the Cleveland Browns, was one of the best defensive players in the country during his three years at South Carolina. He was named a first-team All-American in 2012 and 2013.

As as sophomore, Clowney led the Gamecocks to an 11-2 record, logging 54 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. He finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting and won the Ted Hendricks Award for the NCAA's best defensive end.

Entering the 2022 season, Clowney still holds four program records. His 2012 sacks and tackles for loss are season records. He holds the career record for forced fumbles with nine and the game record for sacks with 4.5, which he set against Clemson in 2012

Clowney was drafted first overall in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans and is in his ninth season with the Browns. He has been selected to three Pro Bowls and was a second-team All-Pro in 2016.

