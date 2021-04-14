The meeting between Jadeveon Clowney and the Browns had to be pushed from Monday to Wednesday. But apparently it still went well.

According to several reports, Cleveland is signing Clowney to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million.

Clowney will join a defensive line anchored by defensive end 2017 No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett, who has recorded at least 10.0 sacks in each of the last three seasons. Also a former No. 1 overall pick, Clowney spent the 2020 season with the Titans where he started eight games before a knee injury sidelined him for the rest of the year. Clowney recorded four tackles for loss, six QB hits, four passes defensed, and a forced fumble for Tennessee.

In 83 career games for the Texans, Seahawks, and Titans, Clowney has 32.0 sacks, 75 tackles for loss, and 86 QB hits. He recorded a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2017 with Houston, earning one of his three Pro Bowl appearances.

Clowney is the latest offseason addition to Cleveland’s defense, which already brought in safety John Johnson, defensive end Takk McKinley, cornerback Troy Hill, and linebacker Anthony Walker.

Jadeveon Clowney signing one-year deal with Browns originally appeared on Pro Football Talk