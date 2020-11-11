Jadeveon Clowney set to play Thursday night

When the week began, it looked like the Titans would play without linebacker Jadeveon Clowney for the second straight game.

Clowney is dealing with a knee injury and reports have indicated that surgery is on the table to repair a meniscus injury, but Clowney isn’t headed for an operating room just yet. He was listed as a full participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday before failing to get an injury designation on the team’s final injury report of the week.

Left tackle Dennis Kelly (knee) is also set to play against the Colts on Thursday. He moved from not participating to full participation on Wednesday and joined Clowney in not getting an injury designation.

Wide receiver Adam Humphries (concussion) and tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee, ankle) were ruled out along with cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee). Jackson was activated from injured reserve on Wednesday.

