How Jadeveon Clowney and the Seattle Seahawks could reunite in free agency

How Jadeveon Clowney and the Seahawks could reunite in free agency

Jadeveon Clowney watch was one of the biggest storylines heading into the 2020 NFL season.

After the Seattle Seahawks traded for the star pass rusher in 2019, Clowney, who was in search of a handsome payday-- $20 million per season according to ESPN, did not land the fat paycheck he was seeking.

Rather than re-sign with Seattle, who offered somewhere in the $16 million range to retain his services, Clowney agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Tennessee Titans last season.

It was a disappointing 2020 campaign for the former No.1 pick who failed to register a single sack in eight games and then underwent season-ending knee surgery.

We’re four days into free agency and Clowney is still on the big board among top unsigned players. The Seahawks cut Carlos Dunlap to create $14.1 million in cap space which means they could still target Dunlap for less money, or they could opt to find another defensive end to fill his void.

Enter Clowney.

For starters, Clowney already knows the Seahawks defensive scheme because he’s been a part of it. In Seattle, he was one of the NFL’s fiercest defenders and through 11 starts through 13 games, he compiled 31 tackles (seven for loss), three sacks (13 quarterback hits), four forced fumbles (two recoveries) and one interception for a touchdown (three pass breakups).

Coming off a less-than-impressive 2020 season with the Titans, Clowney shouldn’t expect to land a deal worth more than $10 million annually. That would be $4 million less than what Dunlap was supposed to make this season with Seattle. Although, Dunlap could bring his price tag down to make a deal work now that he is a free agent.

Still, there are no guarantees Dunlap, who produced 5.0 sacks and 14 quarterback hits in just eight games, will play another game in a Seahawks uniform.

The same could be said about Clowney too. The biggest concern with the 28-year-old is his durability. Since 2014, the three-time Pro Bowler has undergone numerous surgeries on his knees. With Seattle, Clowney played through a sports hernia and had successful surgery in Feb. 2020 to repair the core-muscle injury.

Then, this past November, Clowney was placed on injured reserve and underwent surgery to repair his left meniscus.

Clowney could sign a one-year prove-it deal in Seattle to remind the NFL that he’s still the wrecking ball he once was. As of now, however, that bridge has not been crossed.