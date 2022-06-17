Jadeveon Clowney says he’d have followed Deshaun Watson to Atlanta

Back in March, it was reported that then-Falcons Matt Ryan had restructured his contract and would be staying in Atlanta for at least one more season. However, things quickly changed once the team made the controversial decision to go after Deshaun Watson.

What many Falcons fans thought (and some hoped) was a rumor turned out to be true and within days, Atlanta had become the favorite to acquire Watson.

Despite lingering sexual misconduct allegations, the Falcons went all in on their pursuit of the former Texans QB, even reportedly offering up keys to the city during their courting process.

I’m told Falcons brass has ‘keys to the city’ to bring a trade home with Deshaun Watson & would be ‘surprised’ if that doesn’t occur based on strong mutual interest & conversations. Separately I expect Watson to receive new money in a restructured contract once any trade is done. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 18, 2022

Right when it looked like the Falcons were going to execute a trade, the Browns jumped back in the race at the 11th hour and got a deal done with Houston. Had Atlanta acquired Watson, some big-name free agents may have followed suit. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who visited with the Falcons during free agency, was reportedly planning to sign.

On Thursday, Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney said he was also prepared to join Watson in Atlanta.

#Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney says he returned to Cleveland because Deshaun Watson is with the team. He probably was going to sign with the #Falcons if Watson ended up there. "I was all about where my boy Deshaun was going." (🎥: @Browns) pic.twitter.com/ooaEYhZHdN — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 16, 2022

Clowney, who said he was “all about where my boy Deshaun was going,” ended up not having to go very far. Watson came to Cleveland and that led to Clowney re-signing with the Browns on a one-year, $11 million contract.

The former No. 1 overall pick is coming off a solid year playing opposite Myles Garrett. But while the Browns defense is certainly better off, things aren’t looking as promising for Watson after a damning report by The New York Times along with his 24th sexual misconduct allegation.

A 24th woman filed suit against #Browns QB Deshaun Watson today and the details are abhorrent, which again begs the question why Cleveland guaranteed him $230M:#NFL pic.twitter.com/mT5YWrwMBk — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) June 6, 2022

The Browns may have saved the Falcons from themselves by giving Watson $230 million in guaranteed money. The damage was done in the Falcons QB room, though, and the team would soon trade Ryan to the Colts for a third-round pick.

Just like that, the Falcons are a totally different team and it all started with their surprise pursuit of Watson. Ultimately, this whole debacle could be a blessing in disguise for Atlanta as the team will soon be out of the shadow of Ryan’s massive contract.

Plus, this way the Falcons an build around young talent like Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone instead of going after a high-priced free agent like Clowney.

