Jadeveon Clowney returns to practice with Chargers game in sight

The Cleveland Browns continue to get healthier and healthier as the Los Angeles Chargers get set to travel to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. As their injury list gets less concerning, their biggest question mark for this week has also returned to practice as Jadeveon Clowney is once again in uniform. He spoke to the media yesterday and reiterated how unpleasant it has been to watch from afar. And now he rejoins his teammates.

The Browns need all the help they can get along their defensive interior after getting gashed on the ground against the Falcons. Returning to full health plus trying out a defensive tackle or two has been on the menu for the Browns this week as they look to take down the Chargers.

See for yourself as Clowney is back on the practice field with his teammates.

via Fred Greetham of The OBR

All four #Browns starters on D-line were practicing Friday, including Jadeveon Clowney pic.twitter.com/0X53fTwTW6 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 7, 2022

via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan

#Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney is practicing today pic.twitter.com/l2vXC9Dwo5 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 7, 2022

via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland dot com

#Browns Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) returns to practice today in prep for #Chargers pic.twitter.com/UYHzPfPVvq — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 7, 2022

via Anthony Poisal of the Browns

Some promising #Browns news today — Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) returned to practice for the first time since Week 2 pic.twitter.com/XA7RrXJ7fS — Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 7, 2022

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire