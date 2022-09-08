The Browns had a few changes to their injury report on Thursday.

On the positive front, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was a full participant. Clowney was out of practice altogether on Wednesday because of an illness and an elbow injury, but Thursday’s return to work looks like a step in the right direction for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

A less positive development involved cornerback Greedy Williams. He was limited with a hamstring injury on Wednesday and did not participate in Thursday’s practice.

Defensive end Chase Winovich (hamstring) went from limited to full participation while right tackle Jack Conklin (knee), safety Grant Delpit (hip), and wide receiver Michael Woods II (hamstring) had another limited session.

Jadeveon Clowney returns with full practice, Greedy Williams sits out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk