Jadeveon Clowney, Quandre Diggs off Seahawks injury report

The Seahawks are set to have defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and safety Quandre Diggs in the lineup against the Eagles on Sunday.

Clowney did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday because of the core muscle injury that kept him out for some games down the stretch, but he played last Sunday night and was not given an injury designation for this Sunday’s Wild Card game. Barring a downgrade on Saturday, that leaves Clowney on track to play.

Diggs didn’t play in the final two regular season games because of an ankle injury. He was able to practice this week and he joined Clowney in making an exit from the final injury report of the week.

The Seahawks ruled left tackle Duane Brown (knee, biceps), wide receiver Malik Turner (concussion) and linebacker Mychal Kendricks (knee) out for Sunday. Wide receiver Jaron Brown (knee, personal) and left guard Mike Iupati (neck) were given questionable tags.