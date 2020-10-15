Several high-profile players, including Odell Beckham and Adrian Peterson, missed practice Thursday with an illness. Add Titans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to the list.

Clowney missed Thursday’s work with a non-COVID-19 illness. He also was listed with the knee injury that kept him out Wednesday.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said Thursday that, because many cold and flu symptoms are the same as those for COVID-19, the number of players, coaches and personnel being sent home with an “illness” likely will rise. The NFL will rule out COVID-19 first before allowing anyone with flu-like symptoms back in the building.

Receiver A.J. Brown (knee), defensive lineman DaQuan Jones (foot) and cornerback Chris Milton (foot) remained out Thursday.

Cornerack Malcolm Brown (quadriceps) remained limited. Linebacker Nick Dzubnar (shoulder), cornerback Chris Jackson (hamstring), cornerback Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), safety Joshua Kalu (shoulder), offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (groin), offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (shoulder), runnning back Jeremy McNichols (ribs), defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (ankle), tight end Jonnu Smith (quad), safety Kenny Vaccaro (hamstring/calf) and receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring) had limited practices Thursday after the Titans estimated them as non-participants Wednesday.

Jadeveon Clowney out of practice with illness/knee originally appeared on Pro Football Talk