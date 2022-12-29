Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney practiced Wednesday. He is out of practice Thursday.

Clowney was ill as was running back/receiver Demetric Felton.

Clowney returned from a concussion Wednesday, going through a limited practice after missing last week’s game.

Clowney, who is scheduled for free agency this spring, has only two sacks.

The Browns had two other changes to their report. Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (rest) sat out Thursday, and receiver Amari Cooper (rest/hip) was limited after missing Wednesday.

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (back) remained out of practice.

Safety John Johnson (thigh) again was limited.

Jadeveon Clowney out of practice with illness originally appeared on Pro Football Talk