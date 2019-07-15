Jadeveon Clowney will play 2019 on franchise tag as expected

49ers kicker Robbie Gould got a new deal Monday. So did Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

The franchise tag window closed at 4 p.m. ET with Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney the only one of the players franchised in 2019 not to get a new deal. That was not unexpected.

He will play this year on the one-year, $15.967 million tag.

Clowney is not expected to miss any games, but he could miss “a major portion” of training camp, according to a recent report.

Former G.M. Brian Gaine and current head coach Bill O’Brien disagreed on whether to make a long-term commitment to the first overall pick in the 2014 draft, a source told PFT.

Gaine is gone; O’Brien remains; and the Texans now officially will let this season play out with Clowney on the franchise tag in what is looking more and more like Clowney’s final season in Houston.