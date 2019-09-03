Jadeveon Clowney plans on being part of 'something special' with Seahawks

Jadeveon Clowney and Duane Brown first flirted with the idea about a month ago. That's when the former teammates in Houston (2014-16) began discussing a potential reunion with the Seattle Seahawks.

Clowney, unhappy with his situation in Houston and unwilling to sign his franchise tender, asked Brown about life in Seattle.

"You need to come play with us," Brown told Clowney over the phone.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Simultaneously, John Schneider was in discussions with the Texans about Clowney's availability. The Seahawks general manager was in Houston's ear the second there were rumblings that Clowney might be on the trade block.

"It's just a classic case of competing," Pete Carroll said on Monday in his adoration of Schneider's handywork.

Word came out last week that Clowney preferred Seattle or Philadelphia as destinations in a potential trade. He had leverage – essentially able to veto any trade by refusing to sign the tender – and flexed it to the best of his ability.

The deal to Seattle came down to the wire on Saturday afternoon, according to Carroll. Seattle and Houston worked out the fine print and made the trade official just moments before the 1:00 p.m. PT roster deadline.

Now two days later, Clowney has the first practice under his belt with his new team. He expressed his relief to be back to football and his eagerness to get going with the Seahawks.

"There are great players on this team that can make plays," Clowney said. "There are a lot of playmakers around the ball. The coaches are great. They've all got high energy. Just to be a part of something like that is special."

Carroll was glowing following Monday's practice as he discussed the addition of Clowney for the first time.

Story continues

"He's a rare football player," Carroll said. "He's got special skills that most guys don't have. It's great quickness and reaction time – the length he can use and his ability to run."

Carroll continued to laud Clowney's instincts and ability to make plays in the backfield, evidenced by the pass rushers 37 tackles for loss over the last two seasons. He has the ability to "cause problems for the offense on all three downs," Carroll said.

Combined with Ezekiel Ansah, all of a sudden Seattle boasts one of the more imposing edge-rushing tandems in the NFL.

"It's what you're looking for," Carroll said of Ansah and Clowney. "We brought Ziggy in here with high hopes. (Clowney) has very similar mobility and traits. They're like bookends. They're exactly what you're looking for off the edge."

Clowney's first impressions have been all positive. He's in fantastic shape in Carroll's eyes, but there's still work to be done in order to get game ready. Clowney and Ansah, who just returned to practice last week after recovering from shoulder and groin injuries, were seen running together after practice.

"We're trying to get into shape, man," Clowney joked. "I haven't been on a field in a while so I'm trying to get to football shape because Week 1 is here. I'm trying to get ready to go."

Both Carroll and Clowney reiterated the expectation that Seattle's newest defensive cornerstone will be active on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Clowney said he's happy to be back in a 4-3 scheme as a defensive end (opposed to an outside linebacker in a 3-4) and "moving forward" rather than dropping into coverage, something he did often with the Texans.

But will the Seahawks move him around the defensive line akin to how Michael Bennett was utilized in Seattle?

"You'll have to wait and see on that one," Carroll said.

The anticipation for Clowney's debut will crescendo on Sunday afternoon. CenturyLink Field will be buzzing with fans hoping the reality of Clowney's impact matches the lofty expectations.

Note: You can watch Coach Carroll and Clowney's news conference right here.

Jadeveon Clowney plans on being part of 'something special' with Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest