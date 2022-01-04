Jadeveon Clowney penalized for throwing Chase Claypool’s shoe, sets up Steelers TD

The Steelers and Browns were having a punt off, with each team punting twice, before Pittsburgh got help from Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney tackled Chase Claypool after 3-yard catch on third-and-10 at the Cleveland 36. Clowney had Claypool around the ankles and pulled off the receiver’s shoe and tossed it downfield.

The 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct set up the Steelers at the Cleveland 18. Three plays later, Ben Roethlisberger found Diontae Johnson for a 5-yard touchdown against Denzel Ward.

It ended the Steelers’ five-game streak of no first-half touchdowns.

Pittsburgh leads 7-0 with 10:39 remaining in the second quarter.

Roethlisberger is 11-of-18 for 45 yards and a touchdown in what likely is his final game at Heinz Field.

