Jadeveon Clowney penalized for throwing Chase Claypool’s shoe, sets up Steelers TD

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Steelers and Browns were having a punt off, with each team punting twice, before Pittsburgh got help from Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney tackled Chase Claypool after 3-yard catch on third-and-10 at the Cleveland 36. Clowney had Claypool around the ankles and pulled off the receiver’s shoe and tossed it downfield.

The 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct set up the Steelers at the Cleveland 18. Three plays later, Ben Roethlisberger found Diontae Johnson for a 5-yard touchdown against Denzel Ward.

It ended the Steelers’ five-game streak of no first-half touchdowns.

Pittsburgh leads 7-0 with 10:39 remaining in the second quarter.

Roethlisberger is 11-of-18 for 45 yards and a touchdown in what likely is his final game at Heinz Field.

Jadeveon Clowney penalized for throwing Chase Claypool’s shoe, sets up Steelers TD originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories