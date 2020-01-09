Jadeveon Clowney “past” hit that knocked out Carson Wentz

It’s onto Aaron Rodgers for Jadeveon Clowney.

The Seahawks defensive end is done talking about his hit on Carson Wentz that left the Eagles’ quarterback with a concussion.

“We’re still playing,” Clowney said Thursday, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “I’m past that. I’m on to Green Bay. Looking forward to this game.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The NFL is expected to fine Clowney for his hit on Wentz that knocked the quarterback out of the game after nine plays. But Clowney wouldn’t say whether he has received punishment yet.

He shook his head side to side and said, “Past it.”

Officials did not penalize Clowney, ruling it was “incidental contact.”

The Seahawks had seven sacks against Wentz and his backup, Josh McCown, on Sunday. They hope to do the same to Rodgers, who was sacked five times in three different games this season.

“I’ve been watching their game, them against the 49ers,” Clowney said. “The losses that they did take, it was all because of the pressure, applying as much pressure and get off [the field on] third downs. I think it’s going to be the same thing for us. We’ve got to get pressure, and get off on third downs.”

Clowney has never faced Rodgers.