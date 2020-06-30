Jadeveon Clowney is still waiting for the right offer.

Clowney, the defensive end who is one of the best available free agents in the NFL, told Josina Anderson that he hopes to sign with some team “before the season starts, if everything still goes on time with the season.”

But which team will that be? Clowney doesn’t know, and it sounds like he doesn’t even have a good guess.

“No, I have not narrowed down a final team. I’m still open,” Clowney said.

That Clowney has taken so long to sign is due in large part to the fact that he’s coming off surgery for a core muscle injury in an offseason when the pandemic has made it difficult for players to travel around the country for physicals with team physicians. It also may be an indication that Clowney thinks he’s worth more than any team thinks he’s worth.

The Browns, Titans and Seahawks are among the teams that have been linked to Clowney in various reports this offseason.

Jadeveon Clowney open to offers, hoping to sign before the season starts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk