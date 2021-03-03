Jadeveon Clowney, Olivier Vernon named free agents Giants should avoid

The New York Giants will enter free agency on the hunt for a quality edge rusher to add that little something extra to a defense that was a strength in 2020.

Luckily for the Giants, there will be plenty of potential options and because of the salary cap uncertainty, it’s possible they can land a quality player on a moderate one-year deal. However, there are also a few players Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report thinks the Giants should avoid.

One of them is Olivier Vernon, who actually played for the Giants from 2016-2018 before being shipped off to Cleveland as part of a double deal that also included Odell Beckham Jr.

While Vernon was productive in 2020—he logged 36 tackles and nine sacks—he also suffered a torn Achilles in the regular-season finale. This means that he likely won’t be available until late in 2021, if at all. New York shouldn’t be looking at future contributors in a year with a diminished salary cap—not with their cap situation, anyway. The Giants need to focus on players who can help deliver a playoff berth this season, and Vernon doesn’t fit into that category.

Similarly, Knox believes the Giants should also avoid Jadeveon Clowney, who, like Vernon, suffered a serious injury last season.

The cap-strapped Giants would do well to uncover value on the open market. However, New York should not be willing to gamble on pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney. He has struggled to be an impact player away from the Houston Texans and has produced just three sacks over the past two seasons. With the Titans in 2020, Clowney had zero sacks in eight games and produced a mere 11 quarterback pressures.

Knox is right on both accounts. Yes, the Giants need help along the edge, but no, signing either of these two aging veterans coming off of serious injury would not be a benefit to the team.

Interestingly, Know also believes the Giants should avoid pending free agent wide receiver Corey Davis.

Davis has flashed potential during his four pro campaigns, but he has never had a 1,000-yard season. He’s never had more than five touchdowns in a season, either, and it’s hard to view him as a major upgrade over the likes of Slayton and Sterling Shepard. It’s also unlikely that Davis would be a budget-friendly option. He’s projected to have a market value of $9.8 million annually, which simply doesn’t fit into New York’s cap situation.

There seems to be a growing sentiment that Davis will be overpriced and that may, in fact, diminish his market value. However, while his production was less than stellar in Tennessee, Davis has flashed quite a bit and may be able to find more success in a system that’s better suited for his talents. But that’s probably not Jason Garrett’s system in East Rutherford.