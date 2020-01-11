Jadeveon Clowney will not be penalized, fined for helmet to helmet hit on Carson Wentz

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will not be penalized for his helmet to helmet hit that knocked Eagles QB out of last Sunday's Wild Card in Philadelphia.

The NFL decided not to fine Jadeveon Clowney for his hit on Carson Wentz during Sunday's playoff game, according to a source. Clowney was not penalized during the game by the on-field officials, who ruled the hit legal, and no fine by the league. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 11, 2020

Here is the play that ultimately changed the course of the entire game.

Scary hit on Carson Wentz, who is now in the locker roompic.twitter.com/8hAj2hRFJW — PFF (@PFF) January 5, 2020

Wentz remained in the game until the end of the series, but was eventually taken to the medical tent for evaluation with a concussion specialist. Wentz was later escorted to the Eagles locker room where he was eventually ruled out.

There was no flag thrown on the play that knocked Wentz out. But why?

Referee Shawn Smith explains:

"He (Wentz) was a runner and he did not give himself up," Smith said via pool reporter Zach Berman. "We saw incidental contact, and in our judgment, we didn't rule that to be a foul."

While the play drew ire from Eagles fans, Clowney insists he wasn't playing dirty.

"It was a bang-bang play," Clowney said. "I don't intend to hurt anybody in this league, let me just put that out there. I've been down the injury road; it's not fun. My intention was not to hurt him. I was just playing fast."

The Seahawks went on to win the wild-card game, 17-9 and will face the Packers in the divisional playoffs Sunday at Lambeau Field.

And they'll do it with Clowney in uniform.

