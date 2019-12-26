Jadeveon Clowney: No doubt I’m playing on Sunday

Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has missed two straight games with a core muscle injury, but he said on Thursday that he won’t be making it three in a row on Sunday night.

Clowney spoke to reporters in Seattle on Thursday and said that it has been a great week of preparation for facing the 49ers thus far. As a result, he feels there’s no doubt that he’ll be back in the lineup.

“There’s no way I’m not playing. I’m playing,” Clowney said.

Clowney said he’s hopeful to get a bye through the first round of the playoffs and have time to “heal up again” before the next game. The Seahawks will be the NFC West champs if they win Sunday night’s home game and they would earn a bye with a win and a Packers loss. If they get both those outcomes and a Saints loss, they’ll be the No. 1 seed in the conference.

If they lose to the 49ers, the Seahawks will be on the road against either the Eagles or Cowboys in the Wild Card round.