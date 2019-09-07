Before the Houston Texans traded star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks, they were close to pulling off a deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Miami made it known it was interested in Clowney's services, but ultimately the 26-year-old wasn't into the idea of taking his talents to South Beach. Partly because he didn't want to join a rebuilding team, and partly because he had no interest in playing for Dolphins head coach and ex-Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

John McClain, a longtime Texans insider for the Houston Chronicle, reports Clowney didn't want to play for another disciple of Bill Belichick after playing for Bill O'Brien.

McClain writes:

"Clowney also didn't want to play for new Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who left New England for Miami. Clowney wasn't interested in playing for another Bill Belichick disciple after spending five years with O'Brien."

Clowney ironically ended up playing for Pete Carroll, New England's head coach before Belichick, instead.

Although they whiffed on Clowney, the Dolphins still worked out a trade with the Texans that sent wide receiver Kenny Stills and left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Houston for two first-round picks, a second-round pick, former Pats cornerback Johnson Bademosi, and offensive lineman Julien Davenport.

Clowney tallied nine sacks and three fumble recoveries in 15 games last year.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Jadeveon Clowney nixed Dolphins trade to avoid playing for another Belichick disciple originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston