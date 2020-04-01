Report: Jadeveon Clowney cuts $20 million asking price, with Titans and Seahawks interested

With the beginning of NFL free agency come and gone, the top defensive player to hit the market is lowering his price.

Former Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has dropped at least $2 million from the $20 million-per-year salary he was seeking in free agency, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

That cut would put Clowney in the neighborhood of $17 million to $18 million.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

His previous demands would have landed him at least the top three of player salaries among defensive ends last year, contending with the Dallas Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence ($21 million) and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Frank Clark ($20.8 million), per Spotrac. With $17 million, Clowney would still be in the top 10.

Jadeveon Clowney has gone from asking for top 3 money to top 10 money among defensive ends. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Who will meet Jadeveon Clowney’s free agency demands?

Per ESPN, the teams currently interested in Clowney are the Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson said Wednesday that the team is in touch with Clowney’s agents, per ESPN:

"There's a lot of business that has to be done throughout the course of the league year. We are working through a few guys at the end of free agency," Robinson said. "I would say we are still working through it and looking at guys that are still available. I don't know that we are done, but I don't know that there will be a flurry of moves here. We have touched base with Clowney's representation, and we're kind of seeing and navigate where that one might be."

The Titans have already made an addition to a pass rush that ranked ninth in the NFL in adjusted sack rate last year, signing former Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley to a one-year, $9.5 million deal.

As of March 30, the Titans still have the fifth-most cap space in the NFL with roughly $32.5 million per ESPN’s Field Yates. The Seahawks were in 27th with just $11.3 million, but are already making moves to clear space.

Story continues

Clowney’s three sacks with the Seahawks last year didn’t exactly live up to expectations last year, but he still consistently generated pressure despite facing constant double teams. He also played through a core injury for most of the second half of the season.

More from Yahoo Sports: