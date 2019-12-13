Jadeveon Clowney, Mychal Kendricks OUT vs. Panthers in Week 15

The Seattle Seahawks defense will be undermanned again in Week 15 against the Panthers.

Jadeveon Clowney (core/illness) is listed as out. He didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but was a limited participant on Friday. He was listed as questionable initially before being downgraded to out. It would make sense to give Clowney a few weeks of rest before the Seahawks host the 49ers in Week 17. Shaquem Griffin, Rasheem Green, Branden Jackson and maybe even L.J. Collier will see an uptick in usage on Sunday.

Of note, the Cardinals waived Terrell Suggs on Friday. Suggs' 5.5 sacks are more than anyone on the Seahawks roster. Should Seattle put in a claim on him, the Seahawks would owe Suggs just $353K for the final two weeks of the season. Even though Suggs isn't a direct scheme fit (he's more of a 3-4 guy), it couldn't hurt to kick the tires on the veteran pass rusher given the injuries to Clowney and Ziggy Ansah.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We're competing, always. We look at everybody that becomes available," Pete Carroll said regarding Suggs on Friday. "I don't know anything about it right now, but John (Schneider) is going to be all over it."

Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) will miss his second-straight game, which means Cody Barton will once again be in the starting lineup at SAM linebacker. Barton played 58 snaps (83%) against the Rams in Week 14 and posted four tackles with one pass defended. He had some rookie mistakes as well in terms of getting aligned in the right spot and knowing his assignments. Seattle will hope he can clean some of those miscues up on Sunday.

Story continues

"I think he'll feel much more comfortable," Carroll said. "It was fast and furious and he was busting his tail trying to run around and make his plays and all that. I think he'll be settled in even more so. He's such a smart kid. He works so hard at it. It's so important to him. He'll take advantage of one week to the next week. I think you'll see him improve for a long time now because of the way he applies himself. We're expecting him to make a little jump and just clean it up."

Shaquill Griffin (hamstring), Luke Willson (hamstring) and Ansah (neck) are all listed as questionable.

Griffin played every snap against the Rams but picked up his hamstring issue in the game. He didn't practice at all this week, which is somewhat concerning. Willson has missed the team's last three games after suffering his hamstring injury in Week 10 against the 49ers. Ansah missed the Rams game after suffering a shoulder stinger against the Vikings. Carroll said that all four players listed as questionable will be true game-time decisions.

Veteran tight end Greg Olsen (concussion) is out for the Panthers. Ian Thomas will assume all of the reps in his place.

Seattle (10-3) needs to win on Sunday in order to keep pace with San Francisco (11-2) and ensure that their Week 17 matchup remains one that will determine the winner of the NFC West.

Jadeveon Clowney, Mychal Kendricks OUT vs. Panthers in Week 15 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest