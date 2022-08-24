Jadeveon Clowney misses Wednesday’s practice with excused absence

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has had a quiet summer thus far.

Clowney was not on the practice field Wednesday, and Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, reports that Clowney’s absence was excused. Clowney worked off to the side Tuesday, missing team drills.

The three-time Pro Bowler made nine sacks in 14 games last season. His career best is the 9.5 sacks he had in 2017, and he has 41 sacks in eight seasons.

Receiver Daylen Baldwin also missed his second consecutive practice. He entered concussion protocol after Sunday’s preseason game against the Eagles.

Rookie defensive end Isaiah Thomas, who traveled to Oklahoma to be with his girlfriend, Kelsi, for the birth of their daughter Aubri, returned to the team Wednesday. He practiced with a cast on his right hand, per Easterling.

