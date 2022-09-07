Jadeveon Clowney misses Wednesday practice due to illness

The Cleveland Browns have gotten mostly positive injury news going into Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. In their initial, unofficial, depth chart, not a single player was listed as injured.

The Browns have played it quite safe this offseason trying to keep as many players healthy as possible. The team is far more accepting, it seems, of rust than some fans would prefer but the injury risk always looms large.

Wednesday’s practice continued with the same theme of no players sitting out due to injury which is a great sign for guys like RT Jack Conklin, WR Michael Woods II, DE Chase Winovich and CBs Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II.

Unfortunately, DE Jadeveon Clowney did miss practice:

#Browns pre-practice injury report has just one player on it in DE Jadeveon Clowney (illness). Team scheduled to practice at 1:30 pm and will post their first official injury report this afternoon. — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) September 7, 2022

Based on reporting, Clowney has not been diagnosed with COVID-19.

All illnesses are different so assuming Clowney will be healthy and ready to play on Sunday may go too far. It is encouraging that the illness happened midweek and that he is not COVID positive.

