Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett has been a fixture on the injury report since wrecking his car Sept. 26, leaving him with a shoulder sprain and a biceps strain. He missed one game and was limited in practice last week with his injuries.

This week, he has a new injury.

The Browns added a hand injury to Garrett’s list of injuries Wednesday. He was limited.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who missed two games with an ankle injury before playing 52 snaps Sunday, was listed with ankle, knee and elbow injuries. He did not practice.

“He is going to rest today,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said before practice. “He plays through a lot of things, as you know. He is resting, and he is recovering.”

Left guard Joel Bitonio (elbow), receiver Amari Cooper (rest), safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (illness) and cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) also did not practice.

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (hamstring) and defensive end Perrion Winfrey (ankle) were limited.

The Browns designated linebacker Deion Jones (shoulder) to return from injured reserve. Cleveland obtained Jones in a trade from Atlanta on Monday.

Jadeveon Clowney misses practice, and Myles Garrett is limited originally appeared on Pro Football Talk