Jadeveon Clowney a match for the Colts in free agency?

The Indianapolis Colts will be looking to add to the edge rusher position during free agency, and they will have plenty of options to choose from when the market opens officially on March 17.

While there are top-end options to consider, there is one that ESPN feels will be a strong fit for the Colts in free agency who may not be at the top of the list for many teams. That would be Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney fits perfectly in the Colts’ two-high structure on defense because he can be a one-man wrecking crew against the run, and allow the Colts to continue to live with a down safety in the box. Clowney’s grade has continued to drop in recent years, but he’s still not even 30 years old yet. He’s only two seasons removed from earning a career-high PFF grade of 87.2, so a bounce-back year is not entirely out of the question.

Once regarded as an edge rusher with some of the highest upside in the league, Clowney never truly lived up to that No. 1 overall billing. He flashed plenty of times during his career with the Houston Texans, but battled injuries during that time.

He didn’t see a big market before signing with the Titans in 2020 but was still listed as one of the options for the Colts in our piece detailing who they could go after.

Clowney brings size and length to the edge, which could make him a target for the Colts if they feel he won’t cost a whole lot.

With a need at edge rusher, nobody is off the table for the Colts. It will be interesting to see what happens when free agency finally gets here.

