Jadeveon Clowney, Marcus Williams out of practice for Ravens

The Ravens practiced without four players on Wednesday.

Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney was one of the names on that list. Clowney is listed with a knee injury as well as having a rest day, so a return to practice on Thursday would indicate that the rest was the major impetus for the day off.

Safety Marcus Williams injured his hamstring in last Sunday's win over the Titans in London and he did not practice on Wednesday. Williams missed time with a pectoral injury earlier this season.

Defensive lineman Brent Urban (neck) and cornerback Kevon Seymour (ankle) were also out. Linebacker Malik Harrison (concussion) and edge rusher Odafe Oweh (ankle) were limited participants.