The Seahawks would love to see the return of Jadeveon Clowney. The defensive end would love to stay in Seattle.

Chances are, Clowney will play elsewhere next season.

“After spending the last year in Seattle and seeing how they do things, I would definitely like to return,” Clowney told Josina Anderson of ESPN. “However, I’m also open to new opportunities if it comes down to that.”

Clowney, who is scheduled to become a free agent next month, is expected to have suitors in the Giants and Colts, according to Anderson.

He likely has an even bigger market than just two teams.

Clowney is ranked as the 12th-best impending free agent on PFT’s top-100 list.

The Texans used the franchise tag on him a year ago before trading him to the Seahawks.

Clowney, 27, made 31 tackles, three sacks and an interception in 13 games last season, but Seahawks General Manager John Schneider called him “super disruptive.”

The three-time Pro Bowler played much of last season with a core muscle injury that required offseason surgery.

Jadeveon Clowney loved playing in Seattle, but Giants, Colts among suitors originally appeared on Pro Football Talk