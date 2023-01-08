Jadeveon Clowney, Jack Conklin headline 7 inactives vs. Steelers

As the Cleveland Browns seek to end their disappointing 2022 campaign on a high note, with a chance to spoil the playoff dreams of the Pittsburgh Steelers, they have announced their seven inactives for this afternoon’s game. The elephant in the room here is defensive end, Jadeveon Clowney, as he was sent home and ruled out after lashing out at the Browns during an interview this week. Jack Conklin has also been listed as inactive after being ruled out with an ankle injury.

Here is the full list of inactives as the Browns look to end their season on a 5-2 run.

List

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadaveon Clowney pressures Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio, at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won the game 26-6. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

Clowney’s season is over for obvious reasons.

OT Jack Conklin

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin keeps watch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

James Hudson against T.J. Watt will be a matchup to watch as the Browns shut Conklin down.

QB Kellen Mond

Aug 14, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond (11) calls a play before snapping the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Kellen Mond will likely enter 2023 as the backup quarterback to Deshaun Watson. However, while Jacoby cherishes one more week in Cleveland, Mond takes a backseat.

DE Isaiah Thomas

Oct 31, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas was ruled out earlier this week with a foot injury.

DT Ben Stille

Miami Dolphins defensive end Ben Stille (90) sets up for a play at the line of scrimmage during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Browns have opted to give Tommy Togiai another shot after numerous weeks in a row as a healthy scratch.

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

Nov 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright (94) and cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) and safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (33) celebrate after a stop during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

As the Browns have maintained health at the cornerback position, and with Martin Emerson Jr. garnering Rookie of the Year hype, there is no room for Graham Jr. to dress against the Steelers.

WR/RB Demetric Felton

Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Fans react after Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton (25) gave fans a ball after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns have given Jaelon Darden a nod for the second week in a row as he seeks to find a role over Demetric Felton.

