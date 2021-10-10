Jadeveon Clowney inactive for Browns-Chargers

The Browns will be without one of their key edge defenders in Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Jadeveon Clowney is inactive with an elbow injury. He was limited in Friday’s practice after he didn’t participate on Wednesday or Thursday. Takk McKinley will start in Clowney’s place.

Cleveland will also be without starting left tackle Jedrick Wills after he was downgraded to out with his ankle injury.

The rest of the Browns inactives are cornerback Greg Newsome, safety Richard LeCounte, linebacker Tony Fields, offensive tackle Chris Hubbard, and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai.

The Chargers had no surprises on their inactives list, though running back Chris Harris Jr. is active after missing the last three games. Running back Joshua Kelley is also active for the first time this season.

Los Angeles’ inactives are running back Justin Jackson, defensive back Trey Marshall, tight end Tre’ McKitty, offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes, and quarterback Easton Stick.

