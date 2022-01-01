Jadeveon Clowney hopes to send Ben Roethlisberger out with a loss in last game in Pittsburgh

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is likely playing his final game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Monday night, and Browns pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney doesn’t want to let Roethlisberger finish his tenure with a win.

Clowney said he respects Roethlisberger, and that’s all the more reason to want to win against him.

“Over the years, growing up, I’ve seen a lot of football with Ben Roethlisberger, been a fan of Ben Roethlisberger,” Clowney said. “He ain’t beating us. It’s been a great career, he’s won Super Bowls, which everybody sets out to do, he’s gonna be in the Hall of Fame. . . . I just hope we can send him out the right way, our way. Win and get after him a lot. I’m going out there with that mindset, let’s send him out there the right way, from the Browns’ defense’s side.”

It’s also still possible that the Steelers could win the AFC North and host a playoff team, but if the 7-8 Browns beat the 7-7-1 Steelers on Monday night, that would eliminate the Steelers from playoff contention.

