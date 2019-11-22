Jadeveon Clowney is not currently with the Seahawks as he's getting an "off-campus treatment" to deal with a hip injury, Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday. Clowney picked up the ailment in Seattle's Week 10 win against the 49ers, and he's officially listed as questionable in Week 12 vs. the Eagles.

Pete Carroll didn't divulge any additional specifics about the treatment or Clowney's exact whereabouts. All we know is that the star pass rusher will meet the team in Philadelphia ahead of Sunday's matchup and be a game-time decision.

The Eagles will be without right tackle Lane Johnson, which would be a nice matchup for the Seahawks should Clowney play. He'd obviously be a huge loss if he can't go. Clowney dominated the 49ers with 10 pressures, five quarterback hits, a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a touchdown all by himself. The Seahawks had 10 quarterback hits and five sacks in total. It's hard to imagine Seattle's pass rush having a similar impact if Clowney is out.

If that is indeed the case, L.J. Collier would be active and likely see some playing time. Branden Jackson, Rasheem Green, Ziggy Ansah and Shaquem Griffin would also have bigger roles coming off the edge.

Jadeveon Clowney gets 'off-campus treatment,' will meet Seahawks in Philadelphia originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest