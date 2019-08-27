Jadeveon Clowney fires agent

Jadeveon Clowney is a free agent, at least in terms of having an agent.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Texans’ franchise-tagged pass-rusher has fired agent Bus Cook. He also apparently did it more than five days ago, which allows him to hire another agent immediately.

Clowney is apparently “unhappy with the state of talks about his future.”

It’s unclear whether that simply means with the Texans, or a move to another team.

He has yet to sign his one-year tender (worth either $15.967 million or $17.128 million depending on the grievance over whether he’s a defensive end or an outside linebacker), and Texans coach Bill O’Brien said Saturday night the “ball’s in his court.”

Clowney was originally expected to return to Texans camp about now, so he’d be ready for the start of the regular season (when the big checks start coming in).