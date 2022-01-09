Jadeveon Clowney fined for his shoe-throwing penalty

Committing one of the weirdest penalties of the season has cost Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney some cash.

The NFL has fined Clowney $12,875 for intentionally throwing Steelers WR Chase Claypool’s shoe in the first quarter of Cleveland’s Week 17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He earned an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the play, an infraction that wiped out a third-down stop by the Browns defense. It led to the Steelers first touchdown of the game in Pittsburgh’s 26-14 win.

The outcome of the Monday night game wound up not mattering for anything but pride, but it’s still a fitting coda on a disappointing season for the Browns for Clowney to earn a fine for throwing a shoe.