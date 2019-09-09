Jadeveon Clowney felt “a little rusty” in Seahawks debut

Jadeveon Clowney made his Seahawks debut in Sunday’s 21-20 win over the Bengals and gave the team some of what they hoped to get when they acquired Clowney in last week’s trade with the Texans.

Clowney was credited with two tackles, a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss in his first game action since the end of last season. Clowney said after the game that he felt “a little rusty” after sitting out the entire offseason.

“I’m still learning this defense,” Clowney said, via the Seattle Times. “I learned most of it in five days, but still got a lot more learning to do.”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said that Clowney played more than anticipated because the defense was on the field more than anticipated, but came through the game in good shape. He’ll have a week to brush up on the defense ahead of next Sunday’s trip to Pittsburgh.