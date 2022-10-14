The Browns will be without two of their key defenders as they take on the Patriots on Sunday.

Cleveland has ruled out defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward.

Clowney has been dealing with ankle, knee, and elbow issues this week. Via Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that he didn’t want to get into specifics but Clowney just felt like he couldn’t play this week.

Ward is in the concussion protocol and didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

The Browns also ruled out backup offensive tackle Joe Haeg with a concussion suffered at practice, Stefanski said.

Cleveland’s full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.

Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward ruled out for Browns originally appeared on Pro Football Talk