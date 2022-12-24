Jadeveon Clowney, Demetric Felton lead six inactives vs. Saints

As the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints get set for their Christmas Eve showdown, the home team has announced their six inactives in this one. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is not a surprise inactive as he was ruled out with a concussion this week, but both wide receivers Jaelon Darden and Demetric Felton being shelved is a bit odd.

For the Saints, they will be without a handful of starters as wide receivers Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, linebacker Pete Werner, and defensive end Payton Turner will all miss this matchup against the Browns.

Who else was listed as inactive for the Browns? We take a look here.

List

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Clowney was ruled out with a concussion.

WR/RB Demetric Felton

Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Fans react after Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton (25) gave fans a ball after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Felton is a healthy scratch in this matchup against the Saints.

WR Jaelon Darden

Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaelon Darden (1) runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

While he might grow into a role with the Browns, Jaelon Darden is still not up to speed to be active against the Saints.

QB Kellen Mond

Aug 14, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond (11) calls a play before snapping the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

After the release of Josh Dobbs, Kellen Mond is the backup of the future. But he is not in the plans this season.

OL Chris Hubbard

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Chris Hubbard (74) walks off the field after warm ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

James Hudson will keep the swing tackle reps this week as Chris Hubbard is inactive.

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

Nov 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright (94) and cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) and safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (33) celebrate after a stop during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas Graham Jr. is a healthy scratch in this one.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire