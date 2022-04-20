A Jadeveon Clowney decision could decide Browns draft direction

The Cleveland Browns have been active this offseason. Given Andrew Berry’s first two offseasons as the team’s general manager, that isn’t surprising. While Baker Mayfield’s future still lingers out there, the team has brought in a lot of players to help move it forward and just got a big extension done with Denzel Ward.

The Browns have made big moves (Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper), smaller moves (Sheldon Day, Ethan Pocic, etc), special teams moves (Jakeem Grant, Corey Bojorquez) and a few hopeful moves (Chase Winovich, Taven Bryan).

The next big event on the NFL calendar, with offseason activities starting in Berea this week, is the NFL draft. Before that happens, veterans and teams have a little time to finish off negotiations before an influx of young players hits the NFL.

Yesterday it was reported that Jarvis Landry would visit the New Orleans Saints but that Cleveland was still in the mix. While a Landry return would likely be celebrated, it wouldn’t have a huge impact on the team’s draft plans.

A return from Jadeveon Clowney would.

Clowney had a very good year for the Browns in 2021 but seemed ready to move on from the team. Then Watson was acquired and, quietly, expectations started to change as the team ramped up the pursuit. At this point, it seems more likely that the former top overall pick returns to the team than moves on to another.

After three straight seasons on a one-year contract, including on the franchise tag with Houston, Clowney may be ready to settle in on a multi-year deal. Cleveland had offered him one during the 2020 offseason but he settled for a year with Tennessee instead. A two or three year deal to lock up Myles Garrett running mate would open up all kinds of options in the draft.

Trade up for that one important piece? Sure.

Trade down to add picks for future years? Fine.

Take a falling player like the injured David Ojabo? That will work.

Grab another receiver to add another weapon for Watson? Sign us up.

Add another defensive lineman, edge or tackle, to cause havoc for opposing quarterbacks? Great.

Without Clowney in the fold, whether a signed deal or a verbal understanding, Berry may be forced to draft an edge rusher, or two, on day two of the draft. With Clowney in the fold, almost every option is on the table.

Clowney is the next big fulcrum for Cleveland’s offseason. Perhaps a deal gets done shortly after phase one of offseason activities finishes up.